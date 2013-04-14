UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOGADISHU, April 14 A big blast was heard when gunmen entered lawcourts in Somalia's capital Mogadishu and opened fire on Sunday, a Reuters witness outside the courts said.
"Armed men entered the court and then we heard a blast. Then they started opening fire. We do not know the figure of casualties," witness Hussein Ali, who works at the courts, told Reuters.
It was not immediately clear who was responsible for the blast nor who was involved. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Louise Ireland)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders