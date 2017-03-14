March 14 Somali pirates are suspected to have
hijacked a Sri Lankan-flagged fuel freighter after the ship sent
a distress call, turned off its tracking system and altered
course for the Somali coast, a piracy expert told Reuters on
Tuesday.
The Dubai-owned Aris 13 is believed to be carrying eight
crew members, said John Steed of the aid group Oceans Beyond
Piracy. Steed, a former British colonel, has worked on piracy
for nearly a decade and is in close contact with naval forces
tracking the ship.
If confirmed, the incident would be the first hijack of a
commercial ship by Somali pirates since 2012, he said.
(Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)