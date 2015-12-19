UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
MOGADISHU Dec 19 A huge explosion was heard in the centre of Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday followed by gunfire, a Reuters reporter said.
A cloud of smoke could be seen rising from the scene of the blast.
It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion and shooting, but al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab has in the past claimed responsibility for such explosions. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh, Writing by George Obulutsa, Editing by Angus MacSwan)
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.