MOGADISHU Dec 19 A huge explosion was heard in the centre of Somalia's capital Mogadishu on Saturday followed by gunfire, a Reuters reporter said.

A cloud of smoke could be seen rising from the scene of the blast.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the explosion and shooting, but al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab has in the past claimed responsibility for such explosions. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh, Writing by George Obulutsa, Editing by Angus MacSwan)