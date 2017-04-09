MOGADISHU, April 9 At least four people were killed when a car bomb exploded outside a military base in the Somali capital of Mogadishu on Sunday, including some in a van that was destroyed, military officials said.

The car bomb targeted senior officials leaving the base in a convoy, they said. The Islamist group al Shabaab was behind the attack, said Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's spokesman for military operations.

"The suicide car bomb was targeting senior military officials but by good luck their car was not hit. Their car turned a minute before the blast," Major Abdikadir Hussein, a military official, told Reuters.

"A mini-bus carrying civilians was also destroyed. We cannot give the exact figure of casualties, but many civilians died in the attack. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Feisal Omar; Writing by George Obulutsa; Editing by Larry King)