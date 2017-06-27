UPDATE 1-FedEx says operations at TNT Express disrupted after virus attack
June 28 Package delivery company FedEx Corp said on Wednesday operations in its TNT Express unit were disrupted after its information systems were hit by a virus attack.
BOSASO, Somalia, June 27 A huge explosion was heard from a ship off the coast of Somalia's Puntland region late on Monday and flame was seen rising from what was possibly a naval vessel, an official told Reuters.
"We heard (a) huge explosion and flame rising from the ship. I believe that the ship is foreign," Ali Shire, mayor of Puntland's Alula district, a pirate haven, told Reuters on Tuesday.
He said he believed the ship was likely a naval vessel. (Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by Elias Biryabarema; Editing by Paul Tait)
* Port terminals operated by Maersk disrupted (Adds details on Maersk disruption, FedEx on TNT)
* Antivirus firm Sophos falls despite new global attack (Writes through, adds details, closing prices)