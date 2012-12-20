NAIROBI Dec 20 Fifty-five people were drowned, or missing and presumed to have drowned, after an overcrowded boat capsized off the Somali coast on Tuesday, the U.N. refugee agency said on Thursday.

The U.N. High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) said in a statement that it was the worst such incident in the Gulf of Aden since February 2011 when 57 Somali migrants perished while attempting to reach Yemen. (Reporting by James Macharia; Editing by Jon Hemming)