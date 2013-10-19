MOGADISHU Oct 19 The Somali Islamist militant
group al Shabaab claimed responsibility for a suicide bombing on
Saturday that killed at least 13 people at a restaurant popular
with Ethiopian and Somali troops in the town of Baladweyne in
central Somalia.
"Our main target was Ethiopian and Djibouti troops who
invaded our country. They were sitting there,' Sheikh Abdiasis
Abu Musab, Al Shabaab's military operation spokesman said.
He put the death toll from the attack at 25, including
troops from Ethiopia, Djibouti and Somalia.
There was no independent word on whether any foreign
soldiers were among the casualties in the bombing.