GENEVA May 27 Up to 200,000 children under the
age of five could die from severe malnutrition in Somalia by the
end of the year unless the United Nations receives emergency
funds to stave off mass hunger, U.N. officials said on Tuesday.
Only $15 million has been received in the U.N. Children's
Fund (UNICEF) $150 million appeal to donor states to provide
vital health services to more than 3 million women and children
in the Horn of Africa nation this year, the agency said.
"If funding is not received immediately, UNICEF will have to
suspend essential life-saving health services within one month,"
said spokesman Christophe Boulierac.
"Somalia has 200,000 children under the age of five at risk
of death (by) the end of the year 2014 from severe malnutrition
if they do not receive life saving therapeutic assistance," he
told a news briefing in Geneva.
Some 50,000 Somali children under five currently suffer from
acute severe malnutrition, according to UNICEF.
Somalia's government is struggling to impose any sense of
order, more than two decades after the fall of dictator Mohamed
Siad Barre tipped the country into chaos.
UNICEF has been providing 70 percent of health services
including medicines, vaccinations, staff salaries and fuel to
run hospital generators, especially in central and southern
Somalia, Boulierac said.
Western nations fear the country could sink back into chaos
and provide a launch pad for Islamist militancy.
The capital Mogadishu has been hit by a series of suicide
bomb attacks in the past few months, claimed by al Qaeda-linked
al Shabaab militants, who have waged a sustained guerrilla
campaign even after being pushed out of the city in mid-2011.
