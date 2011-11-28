LONDON Nov 28 Britain will seek to build
consensus on measures to tackle instability and piracy in
Somalia, such as improved humanitarian aid and economic support,
when it hosts a major international conference next February.
The meeting, to be hosted by Prime Minister David Cameron,
will be held on Feb. 23 in London, Foreign Secretary William
Hague said on Monday.
"Now is the time, we believe, to seek intensified
international action on Somalia," Hague told parliament. "That
country is a scene of great human suffering, but is also a base
of piracy and terrorism, which exacerbate the country's plight
and threaten our own security."
A fleet of foreign naval vessels patrols strategic sea lanes
off Somalia, where pirates prey on commercial vessels and
private yachts and hold them for ransom.
Cameron announced last month that British merchant ships
sailing off the coast of Somalia would be able to carry armed
guards to ward off pirate attacks, bringing it into line with
many other countries.
The prime minister has described the east African nation as
a "failed state that directly threatens British interests,"
citing attacks on tourists and aid workers, and radicalisation
of young Britons by militant Islamists with roots in the region.
Hague told parliament on Monday that tens of thousands of
Somalis had died in recent months, while a million were
internally displaced and faced the world's worst humanitarian
crisis.
He called for a wide-ranging approach to undermine al
Shabaab rebels and tackle piracy, coupled with economic support,
humanitarian aid and assistance to the African Union mission in
Somalia, AMISOM.
"The aim of our conference in London in February will be to
build agreement on such a reinforced international approach," he
said.
The high-level conference is expected to gather regional
players, as well as representatives from the United States and
other countries, a government source said.
Somalia was formed in 1960 from a former British
protectorate and an Italian colony. It descended into chaos
after the 1991 fall of dictator Mohammed Siad Barre. The
government of President Sheikh Sharif Ahmed holds sway in the
capital Mogadishu, but al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab rebels control
much of the rest of the country.
(Reporting by Adrian Croft and Tim Castle; Editing by
Alessandra Rizzo)