MOGADISHU Nov 7 A large explosion rocked Somali's capital Mogadishu near the parliament on Wednesday, though the cause of the blast and the number of casualties were not immediately clear, a Reuters witness said.

"The explosion went off outside the Somali parliament. We don't know if it was a suicide bomber. Police are here and they've surrounded the area," the witness said. (Reporting by Mohamed Ahmed; Writing by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by James Macharia)