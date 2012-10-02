* Blast happened as AU tanks, troops moved into Kismayu
* Signals rebels intent to strike back, warn of more
* Moderate rebels seen peeling away, hardcore to remain
* Militants may seek "spectacular" strike abroad
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, Oct 2 African Union troops and tanks
occupied al Shabaab's former stronghold of Kismayu on Tuesday,
but the Somali Islamist militants gave notice of their intention
to fight back, saying they detonated a bomb in the port city.
The blast points to the al Qaeda-linked rebels' ability to
hit back with covert strikes and continues a pattern of attacks
in other urban strongholds from where they have retreated under
military pressure, including the capital.
A spokesman for al Shabaab's military operations, Sheikh
Abdiasis Abu Musab, said the bomb was planted inside a district
administration office building now housing Somali troops and
warned of more attacks.
"This is only an introduction to the forthcoming
explosions," he told Reuters. The militants had succeeded in
"killing many", Musab said.
The government said the explosion caused no casualties.
Kenyan troops fighting under the AU flag entered Kismayu for
the first time on Tuesday after launching an offensive against
the port on Friday, forcing the rebels to flee.
They followed hundreds of Somali government troops and
allied militia fighters who deployed in the city on Monday.
Al Shabaab's strength is hard to gauge. Mohamud Farah, a
spokesman for Somalia's government forces, said between
4,000-5,000 fighters were hiding in the southern Juba regions.
Hundreds of foreign fighters had joined the insurgency at
its peak from countries such as Afghanistan, Pakistan, Kenya,
Tanzania as well as the United States and Britain, Somalia's
last government said.
"Foreign fighters (also) started leaving when they saw their
space was shrinking," a Nairobi-based security adviser said,
referring to the offensive by African Union and Somali
government troops that has steadily won back rebel-held ground
over the past 14 months.
After the surrender of Kismayu, defection rates among
footsoldiers were also expected to pick up, with the rebel group
seen as a losing proposition.
What will be left behind, analysts say, is a hardline core.
Whether al Shabaab is able to wage a prolonged campaign of
guerrilla attacks on Kismayu will largely hinge on Mogadishu's
success in establishing a regional administration that satisfies
competing clan interests in the south.
"If you have marginalised clans, al Shabaab will find allies
in them. If all clans are on board it will be hard for al
Shabaab to infiltrate Kismayu," the security adviser said.
REGIONAL ECONOMIES AT RISK
Al Shabaab, which formally merged with al Qaeda in February,
has been seen as a major threat to stability in east Africa.
The militants warned that although they had withdrawn from
Kismayu, the AU offensive had not yet dealt the combat-hardened
rebels a knock-out blow and that it would hit back against
Kenyan and Ethiopian targets.
"We shall never spare Kenya and Ethiopia even if they
withdraw their troops. They are age old enemies of Somalia and
we shall fight them be it in their lands or here till the
doomsday," al Shabaab spokesman Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage said.
Police in Kenya said on Tuesday the office of the
anti-terror police unit in Garissa, near the Somali border, was
on fire. It was not clear what started the blaze, but it
followed attacks on police on Sunday and Monday in the Kenyan
town which were blamed on al Shabaab.
There are likely to be growing fears that the militants will
look to carry out more, high profile attacks beyond Somalia's
borders, in a bid to re-establish their jihadist credentials.
"It appears that, with the loss of Kismayu, Shabaab's days
as a quasi-conventional military force occupying and, to an
extent, administering territory within Somalia are over," said
J. Peter Pham of U.S. think-tank the Atlantic Council.
However, Pham said, al Shabaab is far from a spent force.
"In fact, freed of the burden of actual governance ... the
hardline extremists within Shabaab are now actually freer to
evolve into a true terrorist organisation and possibly pose a
greater threat not just to Somalia, but to neighbouring
countries and possibly beyond," Pham said.
The loss of footholds across southern and central Somalia
means the hardline remnants of al Shabaab will not have access
to the lucrative rackets that previously financed the group.
Even so, Will Hartley of IHS Jane's said al Shabaab was
capable of an attack similar to the suicide bombings in Kampala
that killed 79 people watching the World Cup soccer final in
2010.
"Until they actually lost control of that last territory
(Kismayu), al Shabaab's energies were very much on Somalia,"
Hartley said.
"Having faced quite a significant setback which has severely
damaged their prestige, they may well look to carry out high
profile operations that will look to re-establish their
reputation."