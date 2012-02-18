* Strike targets al Shabaab camp - government
* Unclear which nation fired the missile
* Not known if any casualties, no word from rebels
By Mohamed Ahmed
MOGADISHU, Feb 18 A missile hit a beach on
Saturday used as a base by al Qaeda linked insurgents who want
to topple Somalia's Western-backed leaders, the government and
residents said.
A government spokesman in the southern region of Juba, where
the missile landed, confirmed the strike near the port of
Kismayo, but said he did not know which of the countries
fighting al Shabaab had launched the attack, or whether there
had been casualties.
"It has exploded on a beachside that al Shabaab uses. It is
12 km (7 miles) away from the town (Kismayo), but we don't know
which nation has carried out the attack," Mohamed Farah said.
Residents living in the coastal town, considered a base for
al Shabaab's operations during its near five-year insurgency,
said they saw a bright light streaking overhead in the night sky
late on Saturday.
"It was a very big explosion," Ali Bulle, a resident of
Kismayo, told Reuters from the port town.
"First we saw a big light from the sea, it flew over us and
seconds after, we heard a huge explosion."
Kenya sent its troops across its border into Somalia in
October to crush the Islamist militants and has warned of air
strikes from its air force and ships patrolling the Indian Ocean
coastline on rebel enclaves across central and southern Somalia.
Kenyan military officials were not immediately available to
comment, neither were al Shabaab.
The United States has used drones in the past to target top
officials of al Shabaab, which wants to overthrow Somalia's
Western-backed government and impose its harsh interpretation of
sharia, the Islamic moral and legal code.
A fleet of foreign battleships is also patrolling the
strategic sea-lanes off Somalia where pirates prey on commercial
vessels and private yachts for ransom.
Kismayo is important to al Shabaab because the town provides
taxes to the militant group for its operations and is a gateway
for goods reaching areas under their control as well as a hiding
place for some ships hijacked by pirates.
