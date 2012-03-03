* Attack follows alliance with Puntland militia
* Leaders to meet in Ethiopia to finalise expanded AU
deployment
* Would-be suicide bomber dies in Mogadishu
By Abdiqani Hassan
BOSASSO, Somalia, March 3 Islamist al
Shabaab rebels attacked soldiers from Somalia's semi-autonomous
Puntland region, leaving at least nine people dead on Saturday,
officials said, in the latest sign of a resurgence by the
militants in the area.
Al Shabaab promised last week to step up action in the
northern Puntland area - a territory which up to now has escaped
the worst of Somalia's turmoil - after merging with another
militant group there.
The new alliance could mark set-back for international
forces from the African Union, Kenya and Ethiopia, who have been
making gains against the Al Qaeda-backed movement in other parts
of the anarchic Horn of Africa nation.
Al Shabaab, fighting to impose a harsh interpretation of
Islamic sharia law, has said it wants to control Puntland and
scrap the licenses of Western oil and gas firms drilling in the
area.
Al Shabaab told Reuters it attacked a checkpoint manned by
soldiers from Puntland's semi-autonomous government on Friday
night and fighting carried on into Saturday.
"We first attacked their checkpoint near Bosasso last night.
Then this morning they attacked us at Baliqadar, 40 km to the
east of Bosasso. We also burnt three of their armed vehicles
using landmines," the group's military spokesman sheikh Abdiasis
Abu Musab, said.
He said the group, which has been fighting a five year war
against Somalia's Western-backed government, had killed 32
Puntland soldiers and lost three of its own fighters.
Local officials gave a lower death count. "We received nine
dead people and six others were wounded. These include five dead
bodies of al Shabaab and three other injured ones who are being
kept in the hospital by police," Abdiqadir Mohamud, a doctor at
Bosasso Hospital, told Reuters.
In January, Canadian oil and gas exploration company Africa
Oil Corp. began drilling an exploratory well in
Puntland, the first to be sunk in the country since civil war
erupted two decades ago.
Africa Oil and its partners in the two Puntland licences,
Australia's Red Emperor and Range Resources.
Al Shabaab has been losing ground around the Somali capital,
Mogadishu, to African Union troops and territory in parts of
southern and central Somalia to Kenyan and Ethiopian forces.
EXPANDING AU FORCE
About 9,000 Ugandan and Burundian troops in the AU's AMISOM
force support the shaky Western-backed government and now
control much of Mogadishu, after seizing a major al Shabaab base
on Friday.
Last week, the U.N. Security Council voted to expand AMISOM
to nearly 18,000 soldiers and incorporate Kenyan forces already
in Somalia.
African political and military leaders will meet in Addis
Ababa, Ethiopia next week to iron out the finer details of how
the expanded force will operate, Kenyan army colonel Cyrus Oguna
told reporters in Nairobi.
Oguna said Kenya had conducted two air strikes inside
Somalia last week near the border, killing several al Shabaab
fighters, he added.
He said AMISOM was supposed to keep the peace across
Somalia, including Puntland, but it was not clear which troops
will be assigned to the area.
"After the meeting that is held in Addis Ababa next week, we
will be able to know Puntland falls into which sector," he said.
In another incident in Mogadishu, a would-be suicide bomber
died on Saturday after his car prematurely exploded at a
checkpoint near a base used by Burundian AU peacekeepers,
witnesses said.
One man jumped out of the car before it exploded and was now
being questioned, Colonel Nur Hayr, a senior police officer in
charge of Hodan District, told Reuters.
(Additional reporting by George Obulutsa in Nairobi and Abdi
Sheikh and Feisal Omar in Mogadishu; Editing by Andrew Heavens)