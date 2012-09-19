* Al Shabaab on back foot under military pressure
* Kenyan AU troops surround last rebel bastion
* Rebels seen turning increasingly to guerrilla tactics
* AU force urges militants to surrender
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, Sept 19 Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist
rebels fell back on their last bastion on Wednesday, pouring
hundreds of fighters into the port city of Kismayu and raising
fears of a bloody showdown with advancing African Union
soldiers, residents said.
Locals said the al Qaeda-linked insurgents drafted in
militants from several outlying regions in southern Somalia. The
reinforcements arrived in convoys of machinegun-mounted pickup
trucks and set about building defences, witnesses said.
Somalia is a hotspot in U.S.-led efforts to combat Islamist
militancy and al Shabaab is the most powerful of Somali militias
spawned by two decades of conflict in an unstable region.
The Al Shabaab reinforcements arrived in Kismayu a day after
locals said the militia's commanders had pulled out, leaving
only a small number of fighters to defend the stronghold.
"Al Shabaab fighters have filled the bases and camps they
abandoned in the past few days," said butcher Farah Roble.
"We're terrified. Al Shabaab looks determined to fight for
Kismayu," he said.
Rumours swirled though Kismayu's winding alleyways that one
of the militants' top three commanders was now in the city.
Resident Ismail Sugow said al Shabaab had drafted in
fighters from nearby Bay, Bakool and Lower Shabelle regions. A
second resident said the reinforcements came from "other parts
of the country".
Earlier this week, Kenyan forces overran several militant
outposts to the north and southwest of Kismayu, pushing to
within 50 km (30 miles) of Somalia's second biggest city.
Kenyan military spokesman Colonel Cyrus Oguna said the final
assault on Kismayu was inevitable.
"We have to be cautious, the way is littered with
explosives. Nevertheless, it will happen. Kismayu will fall," he
told Reuters by phone.
Defeat in Kismayu, a hub of al Shabaab operations throughout
the group's five-year insurgency, would badly hurt the rebels'
morale and weaken their capacity as a fighting force.
However, it might not deliver the knockout blow sought by
Mogadishu and its regional allies. Western diplomats expect the
insurgents to turn increasingly to guerrilla-style hit-and-run
raids and urban bombings.
"JOIN THE JIHAD"
The AU force urged the militants to lay down their arms.
"Already a number of them have contacted us indicating their
wish to cease fighting and we have assured them of their safety
if they give themselves up to our forces," AMISOM Deputy Force
Commander General Simon Karanja said in a statement.
Al Shabaab said Kismayu, about 500 km (311 miles) south of
the capital Mogadishu, was calm. Its radio station, Radio
Andalus, was back on air after broadcasts stopped on Tuesday.
"All offices and businesses are open. We do not fear our
enemies. They cannot just dash into Kismayu because we have
strong defences," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, spokesman for al
Shabaab's military operations, told Reuters.
The U.N. refugee agency said about 4,000 civilians had fled
Kismayu since Monday. Residents reported on Wednesday that al
Shabaab were trying to stop locals from fleeing.
"Al Shabaab is taking to the mosques and ordering people to
fight. They said Muslims have a duty to fight," said resident
Sugow.
Al Shabaab could be heard test-firing their artillery on the
city's outskirts, Sugow said.
Another resident, Hussein Nur, said the militants, who
accuse the government of serving only Western interests and want
to install a strict interpretation of sharia, Islamic law, were
whipping up fear among the local population.
"Al Shabaab said in the mosques: 'All Muslims should join
the jihad as Kenyan troops will rape your wives and sisters and
loot your property'," Nur said.
Kenya sent troops into Somalia, on its eastern border, in
October to help crush the militants. Kenyans are expected to
lead AMISOM forces in an eventual assault on the port city.