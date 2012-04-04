* Top sports officials killed
* Theatre reopened last month for first time in 20 years
* Suicide bomber blamed, al Shabaab claims responsibility
(Adds White House reaction)
By Feisal Omar
April 4 At least six people, including two of
Somalia's top sports officials, were killed when a female
suicide bomber struck a ceremony at Mogadishu's national theatre
in an attack Islamist rebels said was aimed at assassinating
government ministers.
Al Shabaab insurgents claimed responsibility for the blast
on Wednesday that killed the heads of Somalia's soccer
federation and Olympic committee in yet another stark reminder
of the fragile security in the capital Mogadishu.
The bombing was an apparent attempt to kill the prime
minister as he spoke at an event to mark the first anniversary
of the country's new satellite television channel.
While the al Qaeda-allied militants pulled their fighters
out of the capital last August, they have struck targets
regularly in the heart of the coastal city using roadside bombs,
mortars and suicide bombers.
A soldier guarding the newly opened theatre said the bomber
had been stopped but the premier's security team had insisted
she be allowed in because she was carrying police ID.
"The suicide bomber was a young, slim lady with plaited
hair. She wore a veil and carried a police identity card,"
Mohamed Ali, the soldier told Reuters.
"She sat under the tree in front of the theatre for a while.
She stood and went towards the theatre when she heard the voice
of the PM. We were suspicious and shouted 'stop'. She wanted to
target the PM.
"We stopped her. But the PM's guards inside shouted 'let her
come in' because she had a police identity card in her hand. And
all of a sudden we heard the explosion."
The African Union, which also identified the bomber as a
woman, said six people were killed and 12 wounded.
"The prime minister was speaking inside the theatre when the
blast took place, but he is safe, unhurt," Gilbert Nitunga,
deputy spokesman for the AU's AMISOM force, said.
"INFIDEL MINISTERS"
Corpses were strewn across the floor of the theatre and some
of the dead were still in their seats, a Reuters reporter at the
scene said. Ambulance workers collected the bodies and sirens
wailed as the wounded were rushed to hospitals.
Al Shabaab said it had targeted government officials and
lawmakers with explosives planted ahead of the event, and denied
that it had used a suicide bomber.
"We were behind the theatre blast. We targeted the infidel
ministers and legislators, and they were the casualties of
today," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, the spokesman for al
Shabaab's military operations, told Reuters.
One witness at the theatre said he could see four corpses,
including the two sports officials. A doctor at the Madina
hospital said two ministers and a member of parliament were
among those hurt.
The attack comes ahead of a planned political transition in
Somalia, with the Western-backed government's term due to end in
August, when elections have been scheduled in what has been
described in the West as the world's worst failed state.
The National Theatre reopened on March 19 for the first time
in two decades, raising hopes the country had turned a corner
after being plagued by violence since the dictator Mohamed Siad
Barre was ousted in 1991. Somali musicians staged a concert in
the bullet-riddled building for the first time in 20 years.
Highlighting the militants' threat to the capital, armoured
African Union vehicles and Somali government troops deployed
along the road leading up to the theatre ahead of the opening
ceremony, at which Somali President Sheikh Sharif Ahmed spoke of
"peace, education and progress".
ART DEEMED UNISLAMIC
Many Somali artists, actors and singers have fled the
violence over the last two decades, especially as al Shabaab
cracked down on any forms of art it deemed unIslamic.
Al Shabaab said on March 14, after one its suicide bombers
struck at the presidential palace, that more bombings would
follow.
Financed by foreign donations and taxes it imposes on the
areas it controls, al Shabaab has threatened to carry on its war
against the government and the AU despite having been evicted
from much of Mogadishu and losing territory to Kenyan and
Ethiopian troops in the south.
The presidential palace has come under mortar attack several
times in the last two weeks. The bombs have mostly fallen short,
killing civilians in nearby camps for those displaced by the
violence.
While the prime minister escaped unhurt, at least one
minister and a member of parliament were hurt. The country's top
sports officials bore the brunt of the attack.
"The government sent us four invitation cards. And of the
four officials who went, two are dead and the other two injured.
It is a black day," Kadija Dahir Aden, acting president of
Somali athletics, said.
She said the Somali Olympic Committee chairman, Aden Yabarow
Wiish, and the president of the Somali Football Federation, Said
Mohamed Nur, had died, while the deputy at the Olympic committee
and the chairman for Somali boxing were both injured.
Sepp Blatter, president of soccer's governing body FIFA,
said in a statement that he was shocked by the killings.
"I knew both men personally and can only say good things
about their endless efforts to promote sport and football in
their country. They will be sorely missed," he said.
The International Olympic Committee also expressed its
shock, saying: "Both men were engaged in improving the lives of
Somalian people through sport and we strongly condemn such an
act of barbarism."
In Washington, White House spokesman Jay Carney slammed it
as an "outrageous" attack that he said showed al Shabaab was
"standing in the way of Somalia's path to peace and stability."
"We remain committed to the people of Somalia and assisting
them in countering al Shabaab's violence and in returning peace
to their country," Carney said in a statement.
Somalia hopes to send two athletes to the London 2012
Olympics. Five athletes have been training in a dilapidated
Mogadishu stadium and often run through the city's rutted
streets patrolled by Africa Union armoured vehicles.
Prime Minister David Cameron said Britain would welcome the
Somali athletes to the London Olympics "and stand with them in
memory of their very sad loss".
(Additional reporting by Abdi Sheikh and Omar Faruk in
Mogadishu, Mohamed Ahmed in Nairobi and Laura MacInnis in
Washington; Writing by David Clarke; Editing by Richard Lough,
Giles Elgood and Eric Beech)