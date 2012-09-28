* Assault on Kismayu raises hopes for security advances
* Fears al Shabaab could retaliate with guerrilla strikes
* In Marka port, residents are happy militants have gone
* Questions whether AU, Somali troops can guarantee peace
By Yara Bayoumy
MARKA, Somalia, Sept 28 "Paradise lies under the
shade of swords," reads the Arabic inscription on an arch
leading into the Somali port of Marka, abandoned last month by
Islamist al Shabaab militants under pressure from advancing
African Union peacekeepers and government troops.
The inscription, along with a white column by the beach
where al Shabaab held public executions, is one of the reminders
of the al Qaeda-allied rebels' four-year occupation of the
coastal town, 90 km (55 miles) south of the capital Mogadishu.
A determined offensive by African Union (AMISOM) and Somali
government forces has made large strides over the last year to
oust al Shabaab fighters from their strongholds in south-central
Somalia. On Friday, Kenyan troops attacked Kismayu, the rebels'
last major bastion.
For the first time since the early 1990s, there are hopes
that the Horn of Africa nation, long regarded as the ultimate
'failed state', could be nearing the last stages of a vicious
circle of violence.
But while the successes against al Shabaab are welcomed by
Somalia's government and its international backers, there are
fears that even Kismayu's capture may not deliver a knock-out
blow to the combat-hardened group. Some experts think it will
redeploy and hit back with guerrilla raids and urban bombings.
Marka's residents seem generally happy that al Shabaab has
gone. But they say night time grenade attacks still occur,
indicating the militants, or at least their supporters, are
still there. Police have not yet arrived, though masked special
forces soldiers of the Somali army patrol some streets.
"The militants' strategic goal in the longer run could be
very simple - to exhaust AMISOM, have it stretched," a Western
security official based in Mogadishu told Reuters.
Somalia's newly elected president Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has
yet to name a new prime minister and appoint top security aides,
raising concerns that the country's ever feuding militias and
clans could take advantage of any power vacuums.
In Marka, a picturesque port of two-storey houses with
coloured shutters, the recently installed district commissioner,
Ahmed Moualim Abdi, recalled how al Shabaab's presence changed
the lives of the population in what was once a peaceful,
carefree fishing and farming community.
"The comfortable life turned into a dog's life. Al Shabaab
implemented their harsh rule of amputations, stoning to death,
whipping, forcing Zakat (Islamic tax) from businesses, harvests
and livestock. Social gatherings were outlawed," said Abdi, who
fled the town during the militants' occupation.
Now the narrow streets of Marka are packed with men dressed
in shirts and sarongs setting up makeshift stalls, where flies
buzz incessantly over fish, maize and vegetables.
BANS AND BEATINGS
Peter Omola, a colonel with the Ugandan AU contingent which
secured Marka, described how his forces were warmly greeted by
locals after the rebels put up minimal resistance.
"Civilians were so happy, waving and greeting," said Omola
in the courtyard of a house which he says al Shabaab had once
used as a base.
Residents spoke with relief about restored freedoms.
"There's a big change in the city. When al Shabaab were here
we couldn't sell what we wanted. They would arrest us all the
time, we couldn't sell tobacco and cigarettes," said Abdirashid
Adam.
"We couldn't listen to music or watch television," added
Naima Mohamed, a timid girl in a headscarf.
Ali Oban, a feisty 15-year-old, complained that the rebels,
who roamed the town in search of anyone who violated their
austere interpretation of Wahhabi Islam, forced him to shave his
head.
"When I cut my hair the way I wanted, they beat me," he
said, describing a Mohawk hairstyle he had adopted.
"I hate them," he said.
But some locals were still too frightened to openly
criticise the departed militants, apparently fearing that some
could still be hiding out in the port in civilian clothes.
"If you know what they're capable of, you'd have to fear
them," said one man talking to Reuters at the beach near a lone,
white column carrying the words Allahu Akbar (God is Greatest),
where al Shabaab used to execute offenders.
The group was not always so unpopular. In some areas of
Somalia, locals said it still enjoyed support, particularly
because its members often restored a semblance of order in
places racked for years by chaos and violence.
In Kismayu on Friday, some residents said supporters of the
al Shabaab militants were the fighters on the battlefront
against the attacking African and Somali government forces.
Kismayu's rebel defenders were expected to melt away into
surrounding forests from where they could stage counter-attacks.
STRETCHED AMISOM FORCES
Marka's inhabitants said many foreign, non-Somali fighters
with al Shabaab - recognisable because of their lighter skins -
fled the town to escape the AMISOM assault.
"The light-skinned people were here. They had huge guns and
walked with Somalis to translate for them and collect tax from
the shops," said Abu Rahman Farah, an elderly man with a cane
and a henna-dyed beard.
Local al Shabaab footsoldiers opted to defect.
Fadil Ahmed Ali, 19, said he was given a salary of $30 a
month when he joined al Shabaab four years ago, a payment
gradually reduced to being just given food with his comrades.
As it became clear the rebels were losing, he gave up. "When
I defected, I left my gun," he told reporters at a Ugandan
military base outside the town.
While the rebels' arsenal is no match for AMISOM's heavy
weaponry, there are still fears the battle-tested militants
could hit back with classic guerrilla tactics - grenade attacks,
suicide bombs and roadside blasts.
Stretched AMISOM forces are ill-equipped to maintain a
robust presence on routes that connect recently captured towns.
Some of their ageing 1970s South Africa-made Casspir
armoured vehicles seem to be showing signs of wear and tear -
one had a rope tied to a hook to secure its back door.
In Marka, Ugandan troops showed journalists a cache of
weapons they said they found at the home of a militant who had
fled. The weapons included a disassembled 14.5 mm anti-aircraft
gun, AK-47 rifles and a pistol.
One-time academic and political newcomer Mohamud was
overwhelmingly elected Somalia's head of state on Sept. 10 under
a United Nations-backed roadmap that allowed the holding of the
first presidential election in the country in 45 years.
Expectations are high that he will be able to capitalise on
AMISOM's security successes against al Shabaab.
But the militants have shown he faces a very tough task:
just two days into his job, suicide bombers attacked a hotel
where he was giving a news conference, killing eight people.
Mohamud and the visiting Kenyan foreign minister escaped unhurt.
The last bomber burst into the hotel courtyard before guards
shot him dead, metres from the red carpet, in a pool of blood.