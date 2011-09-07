* Family attacked while sailing from Maldives to Red Sea
* Held by pirates for more than six months
* Pirates say they got $3 mln in ransom
(Adds details, quotes, adjusts dateline and byline)
By John Acher and Mohamed Ahmed
COPENHAGEN/MOGADISHU, Sept 7 Somali pirates have
freed a Danish family of five and two crew captured while
sailing off the Horn of Africa in February after receiving a $3
million ransom, a pirate told Reuters on Wednesday.
Armed pirates captured the family -- Jan Quist Johansen, his
wife and three children -- and two crew members when they
hijacked the group's 43-foot sailboat, SY ING, about 600 miles
east of Somalia.
Danish officials said the released family and crew members
were flying back to Denmark, but declined to comment on whether
a ransom was paid.
"The seven Danes are well considering the circumstances," the
Danish Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "They are expected
to be back in Denmark shortly."
Pirate gangs plaguing the shipping lanes through the Gulf of
Aden and Indian Ocean typically target large merchant ships,
with oil tankers the prize catch, but the snatching of
foreigners can also yield high ransoms.
A pirate, who identified himself as Hussein, told Reuters by
telephone from the coastal village of Ras Bina in Somalia's
Puntland region: "We received a $3 million ransom (on Tuesday)
afternoon."
"The Danish state has not been involved in the contacts with
the pirates -- the contacts have been handled by the relatives
of the seven Danes," Charlotte Slente, head of Danish consular
services, told Reuters.
"They have been advised by a private security company that
has experience in those matters," Slente said.
Danish Prime Minister Lars Lokke Rasmussen, who is in a
close race to try to win four more years in office in a Sept. 15
election, welcomed the news of the captives' release.
"I am first and foremost sincerely happy on behalf of the
family which has since the 24th of February been subject to the
most horrible thing one can imagine," Rasmussen said on Danish
TV2 News, declining to discuss whether any ransom was paid.
"The foreign ministry has very clear travelling guidance,
and there is a clear recommendation not to sail into waters that
are characterised by hostage taking. So that should be a warning
for all to think carefully," Rasmussen said.
The pirates in the strategic sea lanes linking Europe to
Asia and Africa have made about $80 million in ransoms since
September last year, regional maritime experts say.
Days before the Feb. 24 attack on the Johansens, who had
been sailing from the Maldives to the Red Sea, pirates shot dead
four American sailors in the same area of the Arabian Sea in a
hostage standoff.
The Danish foreign ministry also said that six seamen -- two
Danes and four Filipinos -- captured from the freight vessel MV
Leopard in January were still being held by pirates in an
unrelated case.
Andrew Mwangura, a regional maritime expert and maritime
editor of Somalia Report, said a flurry of ransom deals and the
end of the monsoon rains meant it was likely the pirates would
resume their hijacking spree after a lull for the bad weather.
"The seas have flattened after the monsoon, so we are
expecting a surge in attacks again. They have to release vessels
so they can hijack and (have room to) anchor others," Mwangura
said.
(Additional reporting by Richard Lough in Nairobi and Mette
Fraende in Copenhagen; Writing by Richard Lough; Editing by
David Clarke and Karolina Tagaris)