By Abdiqani Hassan
| KISMAYU, Somalia
KISMAYU, Somalia Aug 20 The next Somali
parliament should be chosen by regional leaders rather than by
elders favoured by the president, the governor of the
strategically important Jubbaland province said in an interview.
President Hassan Sheikh Mohamud has vowed to hold elections
before his current term ends in August 2016, but he has
abandoned the goal of a "one man, one vote" election.
Mohamud was chosen by lawmakers in 2012 who themselves were
chosen by elders. He is currently facing an impeachment motion
by some members of parliament who accuse him of abuse of office
and "betraying the country".
Critics have pushed for a more transparent election in the
Horn of Africa country, which is struggling to beat an Islamic
insurgency and rebound after more than two decades of chaos and
war. They also suggest that a process similar to the one in 2012
would favour the current president.
"Somalia is a federal government and regional states should
make the selection of parliament. I am not for the idea that
clan elders select lawmakers," Jubbaland president Ahmed Madobe
told Reuters on Wednesday.
While parts of the southern province are still controlled by
al Shabaab, an al Qaeda-affiliated group that aims to overthrow
the Western-backed government, the region's Kismayu port
generates valuable revenues from taxes, charcoal exports and
levies on arms and other illegal imports.
Madobe was elected for four more years last Saturday by
members of the regional parliament, which defied a government
decision in June that it be disbanded on the grounds it was
unrepresentative and dominated by hand-picked members of
Madobe's clan.
Madobe also echoed demands from other regional leaders for a
larger share of resources from the central government in
Mogadishu and the African Union peacekeeping force AMISOM to
fight al Shabaab.
"Jubbaland is surrounded by al Shabaab. We need particular
assistance to eliminate al Shabaab - more funds, more military
equipment, development projects and salaries for the forces,"
Madobe said.
"Jubbaland has the right to get a share of what the national
government gets," including aid from international donors, he
added.
Madobe and Barre Hirale, a clan elder, fought for years to
control the city and its lucrative port.
Hirale ruled Kismayu in the 1990s and into the 2000s until
he was unseated by Madobe, who was at the time aligned to the
Islamic Courts Union that ruled Somalia until 2006.
(Writing by Edith Honan; Editing by Clelia Oziel)