GENEVA Jan 12 The International Committee
of the Red Cross (ICRC) said on Thursday it had suspended food
distribution to 1.1 million people in central and southern
Somalia after al Shabaab militants blocked deliveries in parts
of the famine-hit country.
The independent humanitarian agency, one of few providing
aid supplies there despite huge logistical and security
constraints, said that local authorities had blocked deliveries
since mid-December in the Middle Shabelle and Galgadud regions.
"The suspension will continue until we receive assurances
from the authorities controlling those areas that distributions
can take place unimpeded and reach all those in need, as
previously agreed," Patrick Vial, head of the ICRC delegation
for Somalia, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Stephanie Nebehay)