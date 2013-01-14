BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
LONDON Jan 14 Somali militants linked to al Qaeda said on Monday they had reached a decision on the fate of Frenchman Denis Allex, held hostage since 2009, and that a message "containing the verdict is forthcoming", according to the SITE monitoring service.
Al Shabaab also said a French commando had died of his wounds in their custody after a failed bid to rescue Allex at the weekend.
French special forces went into southern Somalia by helicopter under cover of darkness on Saturday to try to free Allex, but militants put up fierce resistance.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.