BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
DUBAI Jan 14 Somali militants linked to al Qaeda said on Monday a French commando captured during a failed rescue operation at the weekend had died, and posted photos of his body on the Internet, according to the SITE monitoring service.
SITE quoted a statement in English posted by al Shabaab on its Twitter account saying the commando had "succumbed to his injuries" sustained during an attempt to free Denis Allex, a French agent held hostage since 2009.
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.