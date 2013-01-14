BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
MOGADISHU Jan 14 A second French soldier has died from gunshot wounds after an attempt to rescue a French agent failed on Saturday, Somalia's al Shabaab rebel group said on Monday.
"The second commando died from his bullet wounds. We shall display the bodies of the two French men," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, spokesman for al Shabaab's military operations, told Reuters by telephone.
The hostage at the centre of the failed mission, Denis Allex, was still alive and his fate would be decided later, Musab said. The French government on Saturday said it believed Allex had been killed in the operation.
* Karyopharm announces partial clinical hold to pause enrollment in Selinexor trials
WASHINGTON, March 10 U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions abruptly asked the remaining 46 chief federal prosecutors left over from the Obama administration to resign on Friday, including Manhattan U.S. Attorney Preet Bharara, who had been asked to stay on in November by then President-elect Donald Trump.