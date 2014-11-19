BOSSASSO, Somalia Nov 19 Gunmen shot dead a
journalist in the semi-autonomous region of Puntland, the third
killed in Somalia this year, a colleague and the National Union
of Somali Journalists (NUSOJ) said.
Radio journalist Abdirisak Ali Abdi, nicknamed Silver, was
killed in the Puntland town of Galkacyo late on Tuesday, said
Faduma Yusuf, who worked with him at Radio Daljir. "Gunmen hit
him with several bullets," she told Reuters.
Abdi, who was 25 and married with two sons, also worked for
a London-based television station, NUSOJ said.
It was not clear what motivated the attack, but journalists
have often been targeted since Somalia's descent into conflict
in the early 1990s. Sometimes attacks have been prompted by
reports on corruption or clan fighting, while coverage of the
strict implementation of Islamic law has angered some Islamists.
(Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan in Bossasso and Abdi Sheikh in
Mogadishu; Writing by Edmund Blair; Editing by Jeremy Laurence)