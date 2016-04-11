MOGADISHU, April 11 A former media officer for
the Somali Islamist group al Shabaab was publicly executed by a
government firing squad on Monday for ordering the death of six
journalists, court officials said.
Hassan Hanafi, who arranged news conferences for the al
Qaeda-linked Islamist group when the militants controlled the
capital Mogadishu, admitted during his trial to personally
killing one journalist in Somalia.
"Today, the court fulfils the execution of Hassan Hanafi who
had killed journalists," Abdullahi Hassan, deputy judge of the
court, told reporters at the scene on Monday.
A masked Hanafi was tied to a pole before government forces
opened fire at an execution field at a police training camp,
according to witnesses.
Since 1992 a total of 59 journalists have been killed in
Somalia, according to industry body, the Committee to Protect
Journalists.
Al Shabaab seeks to impose its strict version of sharia,
Islamic law, in Somalia, where it frequently attacks government
targets, as well as hotels and restaurants in the capital. The
group was pushed out of Mogadishu by African Union peacekeeping
forces in 2011 but controls many rural areas in southern
Somalia.
Hanafi, 30, admitted joining al Shabaab in 2008 when he
worked as a journalist for a local broadcaster. He was arrested
in neighboring Kenya last year and returned to Somalia for
trial.
A few days ago, a military court executed two men accused of
killing a female reporter employed by the state radio, court
officials said.
(Reporting by Ismail Taxta and Abdi Sheikh, writing by Wendell
Roelf,; editing by Pritha Sarkar)