MOGADISHU, Sept 18 A British woman, who was
kidnapped in Kenya after her husband was killed, is in the hands
of Somali pirates in the centre of the lawless Horn of Africa
nation, pirates and an elder in the region said on Sunday.
Unidentified gunmen raided the remote Kiwayu Safari Village
in the early hours of last Sunday, shooting dead publishing
executive David Tebbutt, 58, and taking hostage his wife Judith,
56, before escaping by boat.
"My colleagues brought her. I am among the ones guarding her
... Although you can understand the fatigue from her face, she
is healthy," pirate Mohamed, one of the gang guarding the
Briton, told Reuters.
An elder in central Somalia confirmed the Briton's arrival.
"A convoy of pirates reached here two hours ago, they
brought the British lady. We are very disappointed, we do not
want our area to be a place for keeping kidnapped innocent
people," local elder Abdullahi Ali Abukar told Reuters on
Sunday.
