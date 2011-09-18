* Briton seized in Kenya, husband killed
* Pirates saying hold her hostage
By Mohamed Ahmed
MOGADISHU, Sept 18 (Reuters)- A British woman, who was
kidnapped in Kenya after her husband was killed, is in the hands
of Somali pirates in the centre of the lawless Horn of Africa
nation, pirates and an elder in the region said on Sunday.
Unidentified gunmen raided the remote Kiwayu Safari Village
in the early hours of last Sunday, shooting dead publishing
executive David Tebbutt, 58, and taking hostage his wife Judith,
56, before escaping by boat.
"My colleagues brought her. I am among the ones guarding her
... Although you can understand the fatigue from her face, she
is healthy," pirate Mohamed, one of the gang guarding the
Briton, told Reuters.
An elder in central Somalia confirmed the Briton's arrival.
"A convoy of pirates reached here two hours ago, they
brought the British lady. We are very disappointed, we do not
want our area to be a place for keeping kidnapped innocent
people," local elder Abdullahi Ali Abukar told Reuters on
Sunday.
Kidnapping has chiefly been carried out by Somali pirates in
the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean but Somali gunmen have
attacked Westerners just across the border with Kenya on several
occasions.
Three aid workers were kidnapped in July 2009, and two
western nuns in November 2008.
Somalia's al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab rebel group has said it
was not behind the kidnapping and Britain has said it was
working hard to secure her release.
The south of Somalia bordering Kenya is mainly controlled by
al Shabaab, who have been fighting the Western-backed government
in the capital Mogadishu for more than four years.
The lawless country has been without an effective central
government since the dictator Siad Barre was toppled in 1991,
after which first warlords then Islamist insurgents stepped into
the power vacuum.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ahmed; Editing by George Obulutsa and
Sophie Hares)