* More than 50 journalists killed since 2005
* Reporters face assassinations, threats
* Free media seen vital part of rebuilding nation
By Abdi Sheikh
MOGADISHU, July 10 Experience has taught Somali
journalist Mohamed Hassan how to spot a suicide bomber, which
neighbourhoods to avoid and how to cope with the loss of
colleagues - his own brother was killed.
Although Islamist militias were driven from Mogadishu some
two years ago and media are flourishing as never before, those
lessons are just as relevant in what is one of the world's most
dangerous cities for journalists or anyone else.
"Reporters can freely cover the daily mood," radio
journalist Hassan told Reuters. "Still, for journalists, there
are no go areas. And we cannot avoid explosions."
In more than two decades of conflict, last year was the
deadliest on record for journalists in Somalia, with 18 killed,
according to the National Union of Somali Journalists.
It blames lax security during a year of political
transition, when Islamist militants carried out revenge attacks
after their al-Shabaab fighters were driven out by African
peacekeepers.
Journalists have been among the victims since Somalia
descended into war in the early 1990s. Three Reuters journalists
were lynched by Somalis in 1993 as they covered an ill-fated
U.S. intervention.
There is no clear record of how many have been killed in the
past two decades, but the union of journalists said the death
toll since 2005 was 50. Hundreds of thousands of Somalis have
died during two decades of war, anarchy and famine.
The continuing dangers have not deterred Somali journalists
as al-Shabaab's departure has spurred a media revival.
MEDIA REVIVAL
Mogadishu's residents now have a choice of about six daily
newspapers, nine television channels and 23 radio stations.
Those are double the numbers that were around when al-Shabaab
held power. Radio stations that operated then often did so from
outside Islamist held areas.
Somalis now listen to shows on issues ranging from sport to
personal relationships, topics banned under the codes of
al-Shabaab.
Journalists write openly about divisions within the ranks of
al-Shabaab and even hint - cautiously - at rifts over policy
within the new government.
"They're kind of reinventing themselves based on what they
see on satellite television - their standards, their approach,
grafted onto Somali society," said Andy Hill, a former Reuters
journalist who was in Mogadishu in 1993 when his colleagues were
killed and who now trains Somali journalists.
Hassan feels the difference.
Six years ago, Islamists stormed his radio station and
ordered him to broadcast a call for Jihad against the government
of the time. The choice was almost certain death if he refused
or the government's wrath if it was played. He aired it.
"I was like a lump of meat roasted on both sides," he said.
Hassan's brother, Farah Hassan, a radio journalist, was shot
in 2011 by unidentified snipers when African peacekeeping forces
were driving al -Shabaab out of Mogadishu. He had stayed back in
the radio station to work during the fighting.
GROWING BUSINESS
As the turmoil has abated, the number of journalists in
Mogadishu has grown. There are now about 300 in Mogadishu
compared to about 100 in 2007, the union says.
"A free press gives citizens pride in their country, creates
a spirit of involvement and a desire for education that uplifts
everyone," said Kathy Eldon, mother of Reuters photographer Dan
Eldon, who was killed in Somalia in 1993.
She now campaigns to help others around the world use the
media to highlight humanitarian and other issues as her son did.
Eldon was killed on July 12, 1993 with Hos Maina and Anthony
Maina, both of Reuters, and Hansi Kraus, of the Associated
Press, when a mob took revenge after a U.S. helicopter gunship
attacked a compound of Somali warlord Mohamed Farah Aideed.
Dozens of Somalis were killed in the U.S. strike.
Somalia is still a fractured state where the new federal
government has limited control beyond the boundaries of
Mogadishu. Islamist militants, who control swathes of
countryside, still carry out bombings and shootings in the
capital.
Underlining the continuing threat to the media, a television
journalist was shot dead on July 7 by unknown assailants in
Somalia's Puntland region. They fired four to six bullets into
his body, the journalists' union said.
"I have my own special measures to protect myself," said
27-year-old freelance journalist Abdalle Mumin, who is
particularly cautious about when and where he ventures out.
"It's a tough place to be a journalist," he said.
(Additional reporting and writing by Richard Lough in Nairobi;
Editing by Edmund Blair and Matthew Tostevin)