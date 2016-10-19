NAIROBI Oct 19 Somali security agents have detained a journalist working for pan-Arab television network Al Jazeera together with his cameraman and their driver and fixer, the Qatari channel said on Wednesday.

The detentions come less than a week after the offices of a Somali newspaper were raided and its editor held for three days.

Security forces and officials frequently detain or threaten journalists whose coverage has offended them. The Islamist militant group al Shabaab also frequently targets reporters.

Neither government nor intelligence officials could be immediately reached for comment on the detentions.

The Doha-based satellite network said the journalist and his crew were arrested on Tuesday in the capital Mogadishu.

"Al Jazeera Media Network have been in touch with him since his detention and he is well. He was travelling with a driver, fixer and cameraman, who were also detained," the statement said. It did not disclose their names.

On Saturday, intelligence officers stormed the offices of the Xog Ogaal newspaper, confiscating computers and cameras, and detained an editor, according to the National Union of Somali Journalists. He was released three days later.

Media outlets also say they may be subject to further intimidation when repeatedly delayed elections to parliament and the presidency are held - they are currently scheduled for Nov. 30.

Somalia has been convulsed by instability, violence and lawlessness since the early 1990s following the toppling of military dictator Mohamed Siad Barre.

The Committee to Protect Journalists says at least 32 journalists were killed in the country from 2010 to 2015. (Reporting by Katharine Houreld; Writing by Aaron Maasho; Editing by Alison Williams)