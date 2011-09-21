* Horn Petroleum to focus on exploration in Africa's Puntland

* Canada-listed Africa Oil to hold 51 percent stake

NAIROBI, Sept 21 Canada's Africa Oil Corp has agreed with Denovo Capital Corp to create an oil explorer focused on the semi-autonomous Puntland region in Somalia, the Vancouver-based company said.

They have formed Horn Petroleum Corp after the acquisition of all issued and outstanding shares of Canmex Holdings by Denovo. Horn Petroleum shares are due to start trading in Vancouver on Sept. 23.

Canmex, formerly a subsidiary of Africa Oil, holds a 60 per cent interest in production-sharing agreements for the Dharoor Valley exploration area and the Nugaal Valley exploration area in Puntland.

Africa Oil said it has a 51 percent stake in Horn Petroleum.

In August, Africa Oil said it had signed a contract for a drilling rig for two exploration wells it plans to sink in Puntland with its partners, adding it had awarded a contract to Sakson Drilling and Oil Services for a 1,500 horsepower rig.

This year, Africa Oil said it planned to drill up to eight exploratory wells in blocks it holds interests in across east Africa, two of which will be in Puntland.

The two wells will be drilled in the Dharoor Valley block, in which it has a partnership with Range Resources and Red Emperor to drill areas targeting gross best estimated prospective resources of some 300 million barrels each, Africa Oil said.

Gas discoveries in nearby Tanzania, and significant proven oil reserves along the border between Uganda and Congo, have encouraged interest in the region. (Editing by James Macharia and David Hulmes)