NAIROBI, Sept 3 Norwegian oil company DNO
and other small explorers are destabilising Somalia, the
African country's petroleum ministry said on Wednesday, warning
it may lodge complaints against these firms to the United
Nations Security Council.
DNO has been prospecting for oil in Somaliland, a break-away
territory of Somalia. The company did not respond to telephone
and email requests for comment but in July a senior official
said DNO would not engage in any activities that threaten peace
in Somaliland.
Somalia has been riven by conflict for more than two decades
as rival warlords and Islamist militants have fought for control
of the Horn of Africa country.
The Somali Petroleum ministry said companies signing
overlapping oil contracts and striking deals with regional
governments were "adding fire to conflicts".
"These small companies are destabilising the country and
destroying the international community's effort to build the
peace and the security of the country," it added.
The ministry in a statement singled out DNO, saying the
company is "planning to introduce armed militiamen in areas
already in conflict and thereby stoking old feuds which resulted
in internal displacement and harming the innocent and the most
vulnerable people".
The ministry did not provide further details or any proof
for its accusations.
"We are warning those companies that the Somali government
will lodge complaints with their respective countries and the
United Nations Security Council," the ministry added.
Around a dozen companies, including many multinational oil
and gas majors, had licenses to explore Somalia before 1991, but
since then Somaliland and other regional authorities have
granted their own licenses for the same blocks.
Somali officials last months met representatives of
ExxonMobil, ConocoPhillips, Chevron, and
BP for the first time since 1991, the ministry said.
The government said it wanted the oil majors to provide a
timeline for their return to Somalia.
East Africa is rapidly emerging as an exciting oil and gas
province after discoveries in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania and
Mozambique.
But U.N. monitors in July warned Western commercial oil
exploration in disputed areas of Somalia and discrepancies over
which authorities can issue licenses to companies could spark
further conflict in the African nation.
(Writing by Drazen Jorgic; editing by Susan Thomas)