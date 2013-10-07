LONDON Oct 7 Oil companies eyeing Somalia's
exploration potential must sign contracts only with its central
government, a minister said, dismissing as invalid existing
deals between regional governments and companies such as Genel
Energy.
The East African coastline has rapidly emerged as one of the
world's hottest oil exploration areas. Waters off Somalia, a
country trying to put two decades of armed chaos behind it, are
expected to be the next on the radar of oil and gas companies.
Some companies have already started to move in, but they
have signed contracts with the governments of two different
regions, the breakaway Somaliland enclave in the case of
London-listed Genel and Norway's DNO, and
semi-autonomous Puntland in the case of Canada's Africa Oil Corp
.
"From the perspective of the government these are not valid
licences and they (the companies) should start negotiations with
the federal government," Somali Minister of Natural Resources
Abdirizak Omar Mohamed said on the sidelines of a conference.
"There are legal questions that need to be addressed."
Genel declined to comment on what the minister said, while
Africa Oil and DNO could not immediately be reached for comment.
The central government in Mogadishu faces a huge task in
trying to unite a nation with devolved powers after two decades
of war and clan strife.
U.N. monitors warned in a report in July that Western
commercial oil exploration in disputed areas of Somalia and
discrepancies over which authorities can issue licences to firms
could spark further conflict in the country.
The minister said security conditions were "sufficient" for
companies that have contracts dating from before a civil war
started in 1991 to return and end long periods of force majeure.
"We will honour their concessions. We will honour their
rights. We want them to come back," he said, appealing to the
world's largest oil company Exxon Mobil and Shell
, which both had a presence prior to 1991.
In addition to the ongoing security concerns - in focus
after the Sept. 21 Westgate mall attack in neighbouring Kenya
which killed at least 67 people - Somalia is yet to adopt a new
petroleum law, an issue that Omar Mohamed conceded was taking
"some time".
Soma Oil & Gas, a privately owned London-based company, took
the plunge into Somalia earlier this year, signing a deal with
the government to provide it with geological data.
When asked about the threat from pirate attacks, Soma
pointed out that their incidence has fallen in the last two
years due to increased naval patrols and the presence of armed
security teams on ships.
Omar Mohamed was also hopeful of an end to a row between
Kenya and Somalia over their maritime border, another potential
threat to the hunt for resources in that part of the world.
"Somalia is ready to start a dialogue with Kenya and start
discussions and resolve it in a peaceful way," he said of the
frontier dispute.