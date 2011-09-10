(Adds detail, background)
NAIROBI, Sept 10 An EU naval patrol on Saturday
rescued one of four missing crew members from a French yacht
after intercepting a pirate skiff, the European Union naval
force (EU NAVFOR) said.
The French yacht was found unoccupied off the coast of Yemen
on Thursday by an EU warship after it responded to a distress
call. Yemen's coast guard said it suspected the vessel had been
hijacked by Somali pirates.
The EU naval force said Spanish warship SPS Galicia on
Saturday located a skiff believed to have been involved in an
attack on the French yacht. It said a the warship forced the
small boat to stop.
"One of the crew members was released safely and all of the
suspect criminals were detained. The whereabouts of the
remaining crew is unknown," EU NAVFOR said.
"During the operation the hostage was not wounded or injured
and all the suspect criminals were detained unharmed," it said.
The attack on the French yacht came the same week seven crew
members from a Danish yacht were released after a $3 million
ransom was paid. A $1 million ransom was paid last year to free
a British couple also seized from their yacht.
Some analysts worry that Somali pirates may increasingly
turn to seizing high-value Western hostages from yachts, as well
as hijacking large merchant vessels plying some of the world's
busiest shipping lanes off the coast of Somalia.
They say that by taking the hostages from the vessel, the
pirates can split them up and make it harder for security forces
to track down where they are being held.
