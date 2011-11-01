MOGADISHU Nov 1 Somali pirates have hijacked a
Greek-owned chemical tanker with 22 people on board in the Gulf
of Aden and are taking the vessel towards the Somali coast, a
regional maritime expert and a pirate said on Tuesday.
The Marshall Islands-flagged Liquid Velvet was seized on
Monday in the Gulf of Aden en route to India. The 11,599 DWT
vessel is owned by the Greek firm Elmira Tankers, according to
the firm's website.
"It was taken yesterday. It was going from Suez and heading
to India," maritime editor Andrew Mwangura said.
Increasingly well-armed and violent Somali pirate gangs are
expected to carry out more attacks as the monsoon season ends
and the seas off the Horn of Africa flatten.
A pirate who gave his name as Khalif confirmed the attack.
"We have hijacked the tanker and it is due to anchor near
the shores of Garad," Khalif told Reuters by telephone from the
pirate haven of Dhanane.
Piracy in the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean costs the
world economy billions of dollars a year. British Prime Minister
David Cameron has said British merchant ships off the coast of
Somalia will soon be allowed to carry armed guards.
Pirates operating from the Somali coast have raked in
millions of dollars in ransoms from hijacked ships, including
oil tankers.
(Reporting by Mohamed Ahmed in Mogadishu; Editing by Richard
Lough and Tim Pearce)