NAIROBI May 11 Pirates have hijacked a Greek-owned oil tanker carrying 135,000 metric tonnes of crude oil while it was transiting the Arabian Sea off Oman, the vessel's manager said.

"At approximately 1115 (GMT) on 10 May, 2012, an oil tanker managed by Dynacom Tankers Management Ltd was reported hijacked while it was transiting the Arabian Sea," Dynacom Tankers Management said in a statement.

"The Liberian-flagged Tanker, the M/T SMYRNI, is carrying a cargo of 135000 MT of crude oil," it said.

