* MT Smyrni loaded near 1 mln barrles of crude - shipping
records
* Owner has lost contact with crew, vessel bound for Somalia
* Spate of attempted hijackings in past few days
* Hijack carried out by 10 pirates with automatic weapons
By George Obulutsa and Mohamed Ahmed
MOGADISHU/NAIROBI, May 11 Somali pirates have
hijacked a Greek-owned oil tanker carrying close to a million
barrels of crude oil while in the Arabian Sea, the first
successful attack on an oil tanker off the Horn of Africa in
more than a year.
A pirate who identified himself as Ahmed told Reuters the MT
Smyrni had been diverted towards Somalia's lawless coastline.
The vessel's manager, Dynacom Tankers Management, said it
had lost contact with the crew of the Suezmax-class tanker
following the attack off Oman at 1115 GMT on Thursday.
"It is now heading to one of our bases," Ahmed told Reuters
by phone from a pirate lair in Hobyo.
Based on the course and speed of the vessel's advance, the
tanker will reach Hurdiyo in Somalia around midday on Saturday,
an industry source said.
The Suezmax tanker loaded around one million barrels of
crude in Turkey - worth close to $115 million dollars at current
prices - and was on its way to Indonesia.
Shipping records show the cargo aboard the Liberia-flagged
vessel is owned by Azeri state oil firm Socar, although this
could not be confirmed by the firm.
Both Socar and the vessel's owner Dynacom declined to
comment further on the details of the vessel's voyage.
London-based International Maritime Bureau said the attack
involved 10 pirates in two skiffs armed with automatic weapons
and that they managed to board the ship on a second attempt
after their first attack was thwarted.
It added that the ship had 26 crew members, but could not
confirm their nationalities. Earlier, a Kenya-based piracy
expert said the crew numbered around 17 and were from India
Philippines and the tanker was headed for the Somali coastline.
"We believe it will be heading towards Somalia currently,
because that is where the pirates will take it and anchor it,"
Cyrus Mody, an IMB spokesperson, told Reuters.
IMB said a second tanker was attacked on Wednesday by
pirates firing rocket propelled grenades but the assault was
thwarted. The attack occurred about 350 miles (565 km) east of
Socotra, an island lying between Yemen and Somalia's lawless
coastline.
OceanUSlive.Org, a social networking site for the maritime
industry, said there had been a spate of attacks in the Arabian
Sea in the past few days after a lull in pirate activity.
The hijack success rate for Somali pirates has dropped
sharply in recent months, due in part to more merchant ships
turning to armed security guards, razor wire and water cannons
to protect themselves.
In its statement, Dynacom did not say whether the Smyrni was
carrying private security personnel.
Seaborne gangs have raked in an estimated $150 million in
ransoms in what has become a highly organised, international
criminal enterprise, security analysts say.
Somali pirates in December released an Italian-owned Aframax
oil tanker, smaller than the Suezmax, after receiving an $11.5
million payment. The Savina Caylyn was seized in
February, 2011.
Despite successful efforts to quell attacks in the Gulf of
Aden, international navies have struggled to contain piracy in
the Indian Ocean and Arabian Sea owing to the vast distances
involved.
