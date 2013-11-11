* NATO warns that piracy incidents rising
* Piracy has fallen due to security on ships, sea patrols
* Somalia lawlessness spawned civil war, piracy
By Joseph Akwiri
MOMBASA, Kenya, Nov 11 Nine suspected pirates
have been arrested on suspicion of trying to hijack a Danish
refined oil and chemical carrier in the Indian Ocean on Sunday,
NATO's regional anti-piracy force said on Monday.
Pirate attacks stemming from the Horn of Africa, notably
Somalia, are at their lowest level since 2006 because of tougher
ship security and more Western naval patrols. However, the last
few weeks have seen an upsurge.
"This incident is both a positive example of the successes
of the international community in deterring piracy and a
reminder that we must remain vigilant," said Commodore Henning
Amundsen, commander of the Ocean Shield force.
The force said the nationality of the suspects had not been
formally determined, but investigations had shown that their
craft left Somalia's southeastern coast in late October.
The TORM KANSAS, owned by the Danish shipping company Torm
A/S, was en route from Sikka in India to Mossel Bay in
South Africa when the pirates opened fire as it passed east of
Tanzania. An armed security team repelled the attackers before
NATO's Esbern Snare rushed to the scene.
NATO also said another vessel, which it did not name, had
come under attack three days earlier from a skiff in a similar
position, but been repelled by armed security staff.
Suspects detained in similar cases have been handed over for
prosecution in Kenya, the Seychelles or Mauritius, although the
cases are difficult and lengthy to bring to trial.
The United Nations said last month that there had been 17
attacks originating in Somalia on ships in the first nine months
of 2013, compared to 99 in the same period last year.
However, piracy stemming from the impoverished and
relatively lawless country may still cost the world economy
about $18 billion a year, the World Bank said in April.
Somalia is struggling to rebuild after two decades of civil
war and lawlessness, and the pirates have found the seizure of
ships for ransom in the Arabian Sea and off East Africa to be a
lucrative business.
Meanwhile, attacks on ships in the West African Gulf of
Guinea have jumped by a third this year.
(Writing by James Macharia; Editing by Kevin Liffey)