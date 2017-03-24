BOSASSO, Somalia, March 24 Somali pirates have
taken over a small Somali boat to use as a base to attack larger
ships, Somali police said on Friday.
Ten Yemeni crew aboard the boat were dumped on shore,
officials told Reuters.
Residents of the northern Somali city of Eyl confirmed to
Reuters that pirates from their village had gone to seek
potential targets.
"We understand that pirates hijacked the fishing vessel to
hijack a big ship off the ocean. They dropped its 10 Yemeni crew
and a Somali guard inland and disappeared with the boat together
with the food, cook, captain and engineer," said Abdirahman
Mohamud, head of maritime police forces in the semi-autonomous
Puntland region.
(Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by Aaron Maasho)