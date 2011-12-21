* Multi-million dollar ransom dropped in two phases-pirate
* Italian PM Monti expresses satisfaction
* Loaded tanker was seized in February
(Adds details, switches dateline to Mogadishu)
By Mohamed Ahmed
MOGADISHU, Dec 21 Somali pirates released
an Italian-owned oil tanker and its 22 crew on Wednesday after
receiving a multi-million dollar ransom, one of the pirates told
Reuters.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti expressed "great
satisfaction" at the release of the Savina Caylyn tanker and its
crew of five Italians and 17 Indians.
The tanker had been seized in early February.
The ransom was dropped from an aircraft in two stages,
according to a pirate speaking to Reuters by phone.
"We have just received the remaining $3 million of the
agreed $11.5 million ransom. We have abandoned the ship," a
pirate calling himself Abdiwali said from Haradhere, one of the
pirates' biggest coastal bases.
The pirates released the tanker's Indian crew members after
the first ransom drop was made, Abdiwali said, awaiting the
second installment before releasing the five Italian sailors a
few hours later.
There was no comment in Italy over the ransom.
Seaborne gangs are making tens of millions of dollars in
ransoms, and despite successful efforts to quell attacks in the
Gulf of Aden, international navies have struggled to contain
piracy in the Indian Ocean owing to the vast distances involved.
Andrew Mwangura, a former regional maritime official and
maritime editor of the online Somalia Report, said it was not
yet clear if the tanker had begun sailing away from the Somali
coast.
The medium-sized tanker was seized by an armed gang firing
guns and rocket propelled grenades some 500 miles off the coast
of India and 800 miles off Somalia, as the vessel transited from
Sudan to Malaysia. It was loaded at the time.
The Aframax-type tanker can carry a maximum of just over
700,000 barrels of oil. The largest crude tankers carry maximum
cargoes of between 2 to 3 million barrels of oil.
(Additional reporting by Catherine Hornby in Rome; Editing by
Richard Lough and Alessandra Rizzo)