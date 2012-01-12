MOGADISHU Jan 12 Somali pirates tried to
board a Spanish navy ship off the Horn of Africa nation but it
repulsed the attack and arrested six pirates, the European Union
Naval Force for Somalia said on Thursday.
Somali pirates are an increasing hazard to shipping in the
region, posing a challenge to international navies patrolling
the Gulf of Aden and the Indian Ocean.
The EU Navfor said that the Patino, EU Navfor's flagship,
had just finished escorting a U.N. World Food Programme ship to
Somalia when it was approached by a skiff carrying the pirates.
"The suspected pirates opened fire with light calibre
weapons and tried to board the Patino. The ship's
force-protection team returned fire in self-defence and the
ship's helicopter was launched," a statement said.
"The skiff broke off the attack and the men surrendered to
the helicopter after throwing their weapons, ladder and fuel
barrels overboard."
EU Navfor said five of the six men on the skiff were injured
and received treatment. Checks were underway to establish
whether a seventh man was lost overboard.
(Writing by George Obulutsa)