Cummins to make electric powertrains for city buses in 2019
June 14 Engine maker Cummins Inc plans to start production of electric powertrains for transit buses in cities around the world in 2019, executives said on a conference call on Wednesday.
(Somali officials correct their original information to say entire crew abducted with two freed so far)
MOGADISHU, April 10 Somali security forces rescued a hijacked Indian cargo dhow on Monday, but pirates took the 11-strong crew with them when they fled to land, authorities said.
A local mayor initially said the pirates only abducted one crew member, but the state's vice-president later said all 11 crew had been taken away by the pirates. Two were later rescued and nine remain missing, said Mohamed Hashi Arabey, vice president of Galmudug state.
The Al Kausar cargo dhow was seized earlier this month. Galmudug is a federal state within Somalia that operates its own security forces. (Reporting by Abdi Sheikh; writing by Katharine Houreld; editing by Mark Heinrich)
June 14 Engine maker Cummins Inc plans to start production of electric powertrains for transit buses in cities around the world in 2019, executives said on a conference call on Wednesday.
CHICAGO, June 14 The first shipment of U.S. beef to China under a new trade deal went airborne on Wednesday, a Nebraska meat company said, just two days after Washington finalized details to resume exports, ending a 14-year ban.
TORONTO, June 14 The United Nations aviation agency said on Wednesday it was reviewing a request from Qatar to intervene after its Gulf neighbours closed their airspace to Qatar flights, part of the region's biggest diplomatic row and trade blockade in years.