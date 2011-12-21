NAIROBI Dec 21 Somali pirates released the Italian-owned oil tanker Savina Caylyn and its 22 crew on Wednesday after receiving a multi-million dollar ransom, the pirates told Reuters.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti issued a statement in Rome expressing his "great satisfaction" at the release of the five Italian crew.

The rest of the crew, all Indian, were also released after the ransom was dropped from an aircraft in two stages, according to pirates speaking to Reuters in Nairobi by phone.

"We have just received the last remaining $3 million of the agreed $11.5 million ransom. We have abandoned the ship," a pirate calling himself Adbiwali told Reuters from Haradhere, one of the pirates biggest coastal bases.

