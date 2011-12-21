NAIROBI Dec 21 Somali pirates released
the Italian-owned oil tanker Savina Caylyn and its 22 crew on
Wednesday after receiving a multi-million dollar ransom, the
pirates told Reuters.
Italian Prime Minister Mario Monti issued a statement in
Rome expressing his "great satisfaction" at the release of the
five Italian crew.
The rest of the crew, all Indian, were also released after
the ransom was dropped from an aircraft in two stages, according
to pirates speaking to Reuters in Nairobi by phone.
"We have just received the last remaining $3 million of the
agreed $11.5 million ransom. We have abandoned the ship," a
pirate calling himself Adbiwali told Reuters from Haradhere, one
of the pirates biggest coastal bases.
