VICTORIA, March 7 The United States has
handed over 15 suspected Somali pirates to Seychelles to stand
trial, a move the Indian Ocean archipelago says is a clear
signal of its determination to fight maritime attacks.
Finding a suitable place to try suspected pirates detained
by foreign navies patrolling the Gulf of Aden and Indian Ocean
has proved difficult on several occasions, and the gunmen are
sometimes released.
Seychelles changed its laws last year to allow pirates
captured anywhere beyond its territorial waters to be
prosecuted, although it has turned down some requests, such as
from Denmark in January.
U.S. State Department spokeswoman Victoria Nuland said the
suspected pirates were detained in January when the U.S. Navy
rescued 13 Iranian fishermen abducted in the Arabian Sea and
held hostage for more than a month.
"We appreciate the Seychelles' regional leadership on
counter-piracy, as seen in their willingness to prosecute and
incarcerate Somali pirates," she said.
The United States flies surveillance drones from the Indian
Ocean archipelago.
Seychelles Home Affairs, Environment and Transport Minister
Joel Morgan said the island nation had the highest percentage of
pirates in detention anywhere, with 20 percent of its prison
capacity taken up by the seafaring gunmen.
Seychelles says it has 66 convicted pirates in its jails and
another 37 suspects in detention.
"However, by accepting an additional 15 pirate suspects,
Seychelles wishes to send a clear signal to the international
community that it will continue to do its utmost in the fight
against piracy and in bringing suspected pirates to justice,"
said a statement from Morgan.
Somali pirates are also holding two Seychellois fishermen
captured last year.
Morgan said efforts were continuing to secure their release,
though the pirates were making "impossible and unreasonable
demands".
(Reporting by George Thande; Editing by David Clarke)