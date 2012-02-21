* Private security guards, world navies take tougher stance
* Pirates get more violent, treat hostages worse
* Number of vessels taken down, but human, financial cost up
By Peter Apps, Political Risk Correspondent
LONDON, Feb 21 When tanker master Miro Alibasic
takes one of his company's vast ships across the Indian Ocean,
he likes to have all the firepower he can get on board.
Having seen last year how Somali pirates treat their
captives, the 61-year-old is in no hurry to experience it again.
"It was hell on earth," he told Reuters by telephone from
his home in the Croatian port of Dubrovnik.
The number of ships seized in the region by Somali pirates
fell last year, industry data shows, but the overall number of
attempted attacks continues to rise and the raids have become
increasingly violent.
Breaking the piracy "business model" and tackling Somalia's
onshore problems will be among the aims of a major international
conference on Somalia in London on Thursday. But few are
optimistic of a solution any time soon, and shippers say they
must take matters into their own hands.
Greater use of private armed security guards on ships and a
much tougher approach by international navies is beginning to
work, some mariners, officials, contractors and military
officers say. But others worry they may simply fuelling a
growing arms race, ramping up the conflict and producing a
rising human and financial cost.
In March last year, Alibasic was transporting a cargo of
crude oil from Sudan to Asia when his tanker - the 100,000 ton
United Arab Emirates-registered Zirku - came under attack. For
90 minutes, the pirates poured heavy machine gun and rocket
propelled grenade fire into the vessel.
Then they were aboard, swarming over the two levels of
barbed wire that surrounded the decks.
The ferocity of the initial onslaught, he says, was matched
by much of the treatment suffered by him and his 28 crew during
their 75 days in captivity.
As the shipowners negotiated the payment of an unspecified
but reportedly "massive" ransom, he did everything he could to
keep the multinational crew - including Jordanians, Egyptians,
Ukrainians and Pakistanis - safe from sometimes drugged and
bored captors.
"I read them poetry and played them opera to try to calm
them down," he said, adding that he also played chess with the
pirate leader "Abdallah" to win his respect. "But they nearly
hanged my second mate."
The unlucky second officer's only offence, he said, was to
have demanded the right to have a shower after spending hours
working in the tanker's sweltering engine room. By the time
Alibasic persuaded the pirates to let him go, the rope was
already around his neck.
Seafarers' organisations say the treatment of prisoners has
worsened over time. Other sailors have been suspended hung
upside down for hours, dumped overboard or even keelhauled -
dragged under the ship from one side to the other on a rope, a
traditional punishment of the age of sail barely reported since
the 17th or early 18th centuries.
Estimates suggest at least 60 seafarers have died.
TOUGHER NAVAL APPROACH
When the pirates forced Alibasic to sail back out into the
Indian Ocean to rescue some of their stranded colleagues, he
found himself on the receiving end of a new set of naval rules
of engagement.
On one of his trips, his tanker came under fire from the
U.S. Navy.
"I got on the radio and said: "What are you doing? They (the
pirates) will kill us all ... They were using us as human
shields," he said.
About 25 warships from various nations now patrol the Indian
Ocean at any given time.
Some states - such as Russia - have always adopted an
aggressive approach when their ships were hijacked, storming
them with force and either killing the pirates or leaving them
to die in open boats. The United States has also launched
special forces missions to rescue its nationals.
Other Western states - particularly the Europeans who make
up the bulk of EU and NATO-led task forces - were initially more
cautious. But even they have started to take a tougher stance,
engaging pirate "motherships" and retaking captured vessels.
Many commanders have welcomed the new approach, saying it is
behind the slump in successful pirate attacks in the second half
of 2011. Only 25 ships were seized in 2011, the European Union
Naval Force Somalia (EU NAVFOR) says, compared to 47 the year
earlier.
Pirates now hold six ships and roughly 176 hostages, the EU
says, again well down from last year.
But average ransoms continue to rise - now about $5 million
compared to $4 million last year.
Estimates of the cost to the global economy are also up -
one report put it at $7 billion in 2011.
The fastest growing component of that, the US-based Oceans
Beyond Piracy report said, was the cost of the rising number of
armed private security guards. At the beginning of 2011, they
estimated perhaps a quarter of ships carried such guards, rising
to an estimated half now.
Shipping companies spent roughly $1 billion on private
guards alone in 2011, the report said - much more than the
estimated $160 million earned by the pirates themselves in
ransoms.
SECURITY COSTS, WORRIES
Many piracy experts - including serving naval officers -
believe it was the private guards who made the real difference
against piracy in 2011.
But the unregulated industry raises a host of new worries.
A 2011 UN report details one incident, in which naval forces
rescued a damaged skiff containing one dead Somali and six
survivors, who said two other compatriots had also been killed
and had fallen overboard.
Naval observers concluded gunfire had come from
illegally-held weapons on a ship recently attacked by the skiff,
but were unable to provide definitive proof.
"It's very likely people are being killed out in the Indian
Ocean by private guards and it's not being reported," says Rory
Lamrock, piracy analyst at UK-based risk consultancy AKE.
A former military officer himself, tanker captain Alibasic
worries over the moral and legal implications of dispensing
lethal force from the deck of a civilian merchant ship.
But he also has a more immediate concern - will the guards
he now carries on his voyages through the region have enough
arms and ammunition to fight off the kind of concerted assault
he faced last March?
As to solving the wider problem of Somali piracy, he says
that is something that will only happen when the world gets
seriously involved onshore in the pirate havens of Puntland and
elsewhere.
"When we had a war in Croatia, we did not become pirates,"
he says, referring to the Balkan wars of the 1990s. "The
international community and the UN came and things were sorted
out in only a few years. That's what needs to happen in
Somalia."
