WASHINGTON Oct 5 U.S. forces launched raids in
Libya and Somalia on Saturday following the deadly attack on a
Nairobi shopping mall last month, capturing a top al Qaeda
figure wanted for the 1998 U.S. embassy bombings in Kenya and
Tanzania, a U.S. official said.
Senior al Qaeda figure Anas al Liby was seized in the raid
in Libya, but no militant was captured in the raid on the
Somali town of Barawe, the official said, speaking on condition
of anonymity.
Liby, believed to be 49, had been indicted in the United
States for his alleged role in the East Africa embassy bombings
that killed 224 people.
The U.S. government had offered a $5 million reward for
information leading to his capture, under the State Department's
Rewards for Justice program.
The New York Times quoted a senior U.S. official as saying
that a U.S. Navy SEAL team was believed to have killed a senior
leader of al Shabaab in a raid on his seaside villa in Somalia
but was forced to withdraw before that could be confirmed.
The paper said U.S. officials initially reported that the
commandos had seized the Shabaab leader, but later backed off
that account.
"The Barawe raid was planned a week and a half ago," the
paper quoted an unnamed U.S. security official as saying.
"It was prompted by the Westgate attack," he added,
referring to a militant assault on a Nairobi shopping mall two
weeks ago in which at least 67 people were killed.
The Times quoted witnesses as saying that the firefight
lasted more than an hour, with helicopters called in for air
support.
The Times report quoted a spokesman for al Shabaab as saying
that one of its fighters had been killed in an exchange of
gunfire but that the group had beaten back the assault.
The paper said a senior Somali government official confirmed
the raid, saying, "The attack was carried out by the American
forces and the Somali government was pre-informed about the
attack."
Earlier, al Shabaab militants said British and Turkish
special forces had raided Barawe overnight, killing a rebel
fighter, but that a British officer had also been killed and
others wounded.
Britain's Defence Ministry said it was not aware of any such
British involvement. A Turkish Foreign Ministry official also
denied any Turkish part in such an action.
A Somali intelligence official said the target of the raid
at Barawe was a Chechen commander, who had been wounded and his
guard killed. Police said a total of seven people were killed.