* Hawala main source of income for most Somalis
* US Congressmen, Oxfam, Somali govt appeal against block
* Somalis say closure "new page of war against people"
By Mohamed Ahmed
MOGADISHU, Dec 24 Somalia appealed against
a decision by a U.S. bank to shut down its money transfer
service that serves as a lifeline for tens of thousands of
Somalis who depend on remittances, saying the closure could lead
to the collapse of the economy.
Sunrise Community Banks handles a large amount of Somali
transfers from Minnesota to Somalia, has said it will ends its
service from Dec. 30 over fears it could risk violating U.S.
regulatory and anti-terrorism finance laws.
The deadline has sparked appeals by the Somali diaspora in
Minnesota, the Somali government, U.S. lawmakers and relief
groups to find a swift alternative to a service in which
U.S.-based Somalis send about $100 million a year back home.
The Somali government says an estimated $2 billion - a third
of the country's gross domestic product - is channeled to
Somalia through "hawala" or small money transfer businesses.
Somalia's prime minister has warned that without
remittances, the unstable economy would face collapse and said
he had written to U.S. Secretary of State Hillary Clinton urging
her to intervene, according to a statement sent to media on
Saturday.
Sunrise had extended its closure deadline to Dec. 30, but
said in a statement on Friday it had no choice but to
discontinue the service.
"Money remittances from the Somali diasporas through the
U.S. banking system must have a new solution to satisfy the
important legal and regulatory requirements currently in place
across the nation," it said.
"Without legal and regulatory relief, the bank must stand by
its decision to close the money service business accounts on
Dec. 30."
"WORST TIME FOR SERVICE TO STOP"
In past years, other U.S. banks have shut down the service,
leaving Sunrise as one of the main institutions through which
the bulk of "hawalas" go through to the anarchic Horn of Africa
country.
U.S. Congressman Keith Ellison, who represents Minneapolis,
home to the largest Somali-American population, has appealed to
President Barack Obama to find a solution that would allow for
remittances flows without risking financing militancy.
"While always important, remittances to Somalia are now more
crucial than ever because of the catastrophic humanitarian
situation in Somalia," Ellison said in a letter signed by
himself and Congressman Donald Payne, dated Dec. 16.
In addition to the worst drought in decades, a 20-year cycle
of violence has meant sustained jobs are near impossible to come
by, forcing many Somalis to depend on remittances.
Hamdi Hasan, a young mother in Minneapolis who sends $300 a
month to her four half-brothers and sisters, said she could not
imagine how her family would survive without the stipend.
"Although it is very difficult financially for me and my
husband, the money we send is the only income for them and
without it they will not be able to buy food, pay rent, buy
medicine, or go to hospital," she told Reuters.
Relief agency Oxfam warned it was the "worst time for the
service to stop", particularly with a famine still declared in
some parts of Somalia, which could have been far worse had it
not been for remittances sent to families and local charities.
"Any gaps with remittance flows in the middle of the famine
could be disastrous," Shannon Scribner, Oxfam America's
Humanitarian Policy Manager, said.
"PROPAGANDA TOOL FOR AL SHABAAB"
Hassan Warsame, a consultant with the Somali American Money
Services Association, said the closure was especially worrying
because it could spur institutions in European countries and
Canada and Australia to follow suit.
He warned the move could force Somalis to resort to other
means, which are not as transparent and easily traceable, to
send money - negating the very purpose of financing laws
Washington has imposed to prevent funds from reaching groups
such as the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab militants who control
large swathes of central and southern Somalia.
"I'm afraid they will resort to unsafe and untraceable ways
to make that their loved ones continue to receive remittance
funds needed for food, healthcare and education," Warsame said.
"Al Shabaab and other radical groups will use this action as
a recruiting tool and for propaganda," he said, echoing a worry
by advocacy groups.
"They can say 'Look, we are fighting this kind of government
that wants to even block your people from sending money'," Dahir
Jibreel, executive director of the Somali Justice Advocacy
Centre in Minnesota, said.
Al Shabaab denied it received any funds through hawala and
analysts say the closure will do little to dent al Shabaab's
funding.
"The U.S. has decided to allow already suffering Somalis to
perish," rebel spokesman Sheikh Ali Mohamud Rage said.
"It is foolish and cruel to say such money is intended for
al Shabaab. The U.S. faces an economic crisis - so it wants to
loot Somali wealth," Rage told Reuters on Saturday.
In Somalia, residents lamented the closure.
Shukri Abdi, a 58-year-old single mother of seven in
Mogadishu said she relied on her former neighbours to send $250
each per month from Virginia and Minnesota, and used it on
school fees and health care.
"If the hawala shutdown is true, it will represent a new
page of war against Somalia people."
(Additional reporting by David Bailey in Minneapolis; Feisal
Omar and Abdi Sheikh in Mogadishu; Writing by Yara Bayoumy in
Nairobi)