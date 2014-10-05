UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BARAWE, Somalia Oct 5 African Union and Somali troops took control on Sunday of the al Shabaab militant stronghold of Barawe along the southern Somali coast after the al Qaeda-linked Islamist militants fled without resistance, a Somali regional official said.
"We have completely taken Barawe town from al Shabaab. There are now no al Shabaab in the town, they escaped when they saw our forces approaching hours ago," Abdikadir Mohamed Sidii, the governor for Lower Shabelle region where Barawe town is located told Reuters from inside the port town. (Reporting by Feisal Omar; Editing by James Macharia and Alison Williams)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.
* Deal must be approved by two-thirds of R&M shareholders