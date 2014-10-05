BARAWE, Somalia Oct 5 African Union and Somali troops took control on Sunday of the al Shabaab militant stronghold of Barawe along the southern Somali coast after the al Qaeda-linked Islamist militants fled without resistance, a Somali regional official said.

"We have completely taken Barawe town from al Shabaab. There are now no al Shabaab in the town, they escaped when they saw our forces approaching hours ago," Abdikadir Mohamed Sidii, the governor for Lower Shabelle region where Barawe town is located told Reuters from inside the port town. (Reporting by Feisal Omar; Editing by James Macharia and Alison Williams)