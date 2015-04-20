PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOGADISHU, April 20 Two Kenyans and seven Somalis were killed in a bomb attack on a vehicle carrying workers to the United Nations compound in Garowe in the Somali region of Puntland on Monday, police said.
"A blast hit the bus carrying workers to the U.N. office in Garowe. At least nine people died including two Kenyans and seven Somali guards," Mohamed Abdi, a police officer told Reuters from the scene. (Reporting by Abdiqani Hassan; Writing by Duncan Miriri)
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: