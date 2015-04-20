PRESS DIGEST- British Business - March 27
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
MOGADISHU, April 20 Somalia's al Shabaab Islamist group claimed responsibility for an attack on a United Nations vehicle in the northeastern town of Garowe, where at least nine people were killed on Monday.
"We are behind the Garowe attack," Sheikh Abdiasis Abu Musab, al Shabaab's military operations spokesman, told Reuters.
(Reporting by Feisal Omar; Writin by Drazen Jorgic; Editing by Andrew Heavens)
March 27 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 26 Highlights of the day for U.S. President Donald Trump's administration on Sunday: