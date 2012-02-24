LONDON Feb 24 The breakaway enclave of
Somaliland, which boasts oil and gas potential, has set up a
UK-linked corporation to act as an entry point for investors
concerned the Somali territory's lack of international
recognition would stop contracts being enforced.
On a visit to London to attend a conference on Somalia,
President Ahmed Mohamed Silanyo told Reuters that the purpose of
the Somaliland Development Corporation was to "to attract
companies and institutions which want to invest in our country."
"Since we are not a recognised country, insurance is always
a difficult problem in Somaliland so if this can help with that,
it would be useful."
Somaliland declared independence from Somalia in 1991 and
has enjoyed relative stability compared to the rest of Somalia,
including the holding of a series of peaceful general elections,
but remains unrecognised internationally.
Silanyo did not indicate what economic sectors he wished
investors to target. But energy and mining minister Hussein Abdi
Dualeh said in November the northern enclave had hydrocarbon
potential with a geology similar to basins containing 9 billion
barrels across the Gulf of Aden.
A number of big oil companies with permits to operate there
left what is now Somaliland in the late 1980s and declared force
majeure during Somalia's escalating civil conflict.
Several foreign banks have expressed interest in operating
in Somaliland where they are keen to capitalise on its untapped
market potential. Somaliland has no formal banking sector and
its people rely heavily on remittances from diaspora communities
in Europe, North America and the United Arab Emirates, as there
are no ATMs or loan facilities.
A briefing paper distributed to journalists on the sidelines
of the London conference said that despite Somaliland's
"achievements in stability and democracy, international donors
cannot deal directly with its government, and foreign investors
face uncertainty about whether contracts - the basis of secure
business - can be enforced".
The SDC circumvented the problem of non-recognition by
providing "a transparent, accountable and enforceable means by
which investors can participate in Somaliland ventures".
A not-for-profit company had been set up in Britain to act
as the founding vehicle, with Somaliland's Minister of State
Mohamed-Rashid Hassan and Britons Myles Wickstead, a former
diplomat, and Jeremy Carver, a retired international lawyer, as
founding directors.
The SDC is owned by an incorporated trust, the Somaliland
Development Corporation Trust, the paper said.
Oil discoveries would be a cash boon to Somaliland though
hydrocarbons have often proven to be a curse to African nations
as the opaque nature of the industry can breed corruption.
Colonised by Britain while the rest of Somalia was under
Italian administration, Somaliland declared independence in 1991
as the rest of the country disintegrated into anarchy.
But the African Union and foreign powers have not recognised
Somaliland. Many in the breakaway republic suspect the African
Union fears its formal recognition would trigger a flurry of
secession bids across the continent.
(Reporting by William Maclean; editing by Ron Askew)