DIANI Kenya Nov 26 The Somalia Stock Exchange
expects seven companies in the telecoms, financial services and
transport sectors to list their shares when the bourse is set up
in 2015, its founder said.
Somalia's economy is slowly recovering from more than two
decades of conflict, although the government is still battling
an Islamist insurgency. Amid the chaos, some businesses have
thrived, including money transfer and mobile phone firms.
"These are companies built by Somalis themselves and they
have the potential to grow and attract international
investment," Idd Mohamed, chairman of the Somalia bourse, told
Reuters on Tuesday. He did not name the firms.
"The Somali companies are business-oriented. They have large
amounts of cash and resources and they are willing to take this
road," Mohamed said on the sidelines of a meeting of African
bourse chiefs in the Kenyan coastal resort of Diani.
He said one of the biggest challenges was hiring staff after
many educated Somalis fled their war-ravaged country at the
height of the fighting. But he said now the bourse was
recruiting some qualified Somalis who were being trained.
The bourse is working with the Nairobi Securities Exchange
in neighbouring Kenya to train stockbrokers and staff.
The Somalia Stock Exchange has opened administrative offices
in Mogadishu and other Somali centres like Kismayu, as well as
in Nairobi, to help recruitment and in other related issues.
Somalis who fled abroad to escape the chaos at home send
back an estimated $1.3 billion to their families every year, a
lifeline to many in Somalia and helping spark a
mini-construction boom in Mogadishu.
The remittances are sent using money transfer firms, such as
Dahabshiil, which has an international network of outlets.
Mohamed said the new bourse was also talking to companies in
the energy sector who are prospecting for natural resources in
the Horn of Africa country. "There is potential for Somalia to
be the next oil and gas producing country," he said.
He said security was improving with the help of African
Union peacekeeping troops, helping boost economic activity.
